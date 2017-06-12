Biloxi Elks Lodge serves up lunch for...

Biloxi Elks Lodge serves up lunch for area veterans

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Elks Lodge 606 cooked up sausages, baked beans, and potatoes for area veterans at the Biloxi VA Recreation center on Saturday. "As long as there are veterans, the Elks will never forget them," said Vanek, a member of the Elks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14) Fri Kathy 9
Gautier's "Old Lyons School" late 1930's Jun 14 MSGULFCOASTPASTAN... 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Jun 14 cheesedad 42
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Jun 13 noone 124
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07) Jun 1 HardWood 198
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,836,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC