Biloxi Elks Lodge serves up lunch for area veterans
Elks Lodge 606 cooked up sausages, baked beans, and potatoes for area veterans at the Biloxi VA Recreation center on Saturday. "As long as there are veterans, the Elks will never forget them," said Vanek, a member of the Elks.
