Biloxi downtown is buzzing with millions in new construction
The development that people have been waiting for in downtown Biloxi is under way, bringing three new hotels with 320 rooms and a restaurant within a few blocks of each other, as developers invest millions in homes and businesses across South Mississippi. Just east of Main Street in Biloxi, crews on scaffolding apply the exterior finish to the former Santa Maria del Mar apartments.
