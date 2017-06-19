Bacchus Biloxi Beach, the latest in t...

Bacchus Biloxi Beach, the latest in the Bacchus brand, puts it over the top

The Bacchus restaurant concept made popular with the original Bacchus on the Beach in Pass Christian is catching on with locations now in Madison and Oxford. The newest location opened recently as Bacchus Biloxi Beach on Biloxi's burgeoning restaurant row along U.S. 90 in the former Pelican Wharf Cajun Grill.

