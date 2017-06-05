A month of night paving is ahead on I-10
After weeks of little activity in the construction area on I-10 in Jackson County, drivers were surprised Sunday night when traffic backed up in the westbound lanes as crews began paving work. Expect the paving and the slowdowns to continue for the next month, said TFC Chase Elkins, public affairs officer for Mississippi State Troop K, Biloxi.
