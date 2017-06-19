a Give me the resources . . . to act ...

a Give me the resources . . . to act humanely toward people. I do it for dogs and cats.a

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Brent Warr, Gulfport mayor during Hurricane Katrina, in 2011 shows the improvements he and his father were making to the old Colonial Bakery building on Pass Road, approved Thursday as a transitional living center for homeless people looking to better themselves. For the first time since Hurricane Katrina, the Salvation Army has apparently found a building for housing families, men and women who would otherwise be sleeping in their vehicles or the woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12) 12 hr Musikologist 13
Get Pain meds Opiates and Others Jun 18 Shoponline 1
Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14) Jun 16 Kathy 9
Gautier's "Old Lyons School" late 1930's Jun 14 MSGULFCOASTPASTAN... 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Jun 14 cheesedad 42
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Jun 13 noone 124
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,113 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC