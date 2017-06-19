a Give me the resources . . . to act humanely toward people. I do it for dogs and cats.a

Brent Warr, Gulfport mayor during Hurricane Katrina, in 2011 shows the improvements he and his father were making to the old Colonial Bakery building on Pass Road, approved Thursday as a transitional living center for homeless people looking to better themselves. For the first time since Hurricane Katrina, the Salvation Army has apparently found a building for housing families, men and women who would otherwise be sleeping in their vehicles or the woods.

