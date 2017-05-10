Woodya s Roadside in Biloxi has great burgers, tacos and location
The new Biloxi restaurant has a beach view, both from the south-facing patio and inside through large glass windows in the brick-and-tin building. Inside, you'll get a warm welcome and be pleased to find plenty of seating in this split-level restaurant, from the bar to the lower level with what seems a remarkably high ceiling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo
|7 hr
|Inkman
|1
|Concidered "Family" in the workplace.
|22 hr
|Fed up employee
|1
|u said no more cheating
|Wed
|seed driller humored
|16
|Government paperwork cooks
|Wed
|Fed up employee
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Jxx
|35
|James Jordan
|Wed
|Chris
|1
|Mississippi Casino Coast Card Drainers (includes
|Tue
|Online Reality Bu...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC