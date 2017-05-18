Wooden Boat Show is a cruise through Coast history
About 50 boats will be on display Saturday and Sunday at the Billy Creel Memorial Gulf Coast Wooden & Classic Boat Show at the Biloxi Schooner Pier Complex. On Saturday, an adult castnet contest is planned at 1 p.m., followed by a children's castnet contest at 2 p.m. Guests can get a taste of the local seafood with fried shrimp and fish plates and shrimp jambalaya available from vendors.
