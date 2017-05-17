Woman sent out $26 million in checks....

Woman sent out $26 million in checks. Fake checks.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

A woman has admitted she sent more than $26 million in counterfeit checks to South Mississippi victims and others in an international fraud schemes. Susan Ann Villeneuve, 61, of Escalon, California, has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend... Tue Gremlin 6
James Jordan May 13 Chris 3
u said no more cheating May 13 im looking at it 18
Tattoo May 12 Inkman 1
Concidered "Family" in the workplace. May 11 Fed up employee 1
Government paperwork cooks May 10 Fed up employee 1
Opiates (Nov '13) May 10 Jxx 35
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC