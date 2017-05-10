Winning poster unveiled for 88th Bilo...

Winning poster unveiled for 88th Biloxi Shrimp Festival

13 hrs ago

The 2017 Blessing of the Fleet poster was revealed Wednesday at the Biloxi Visitors Center and Scott Rushing again had the winning design. The 2017 design depicts the Emma-Fay fishing boat passing the Biloxi Lighthouse and in the distance the distinctive St. Michael Church, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Read more at Sunherald.com.

Biloxi, MS

