Winning poster unveiled for 88th Biloxi Shrimp Festival
The 2017 Blessing of the Fleet poster was revealed Wednesday at the Biloxi Visitors Center and Scott Rushing again had the winning design. The 2017 design depicts the Emma-Fay fishing boat passing the Biloxi Lighthouse and in the distance the distinctive St. Michael Church, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concidered "Family" in the workplace.
|4 hr
|Fed up employee
|1
|u said no more cheating
|23 hr
|seed driller humored
|16
|Government paperwork cooks
|Wed
|Fed up employee
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Jxx
|35
|James Jordan
|Wed
|Chris
|1
|Mississippi Casino Coast Card Drainers (includes
|Tue
|Online Reality Bu...
|1
|repo man
|May 4
|wheelman for hire
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC