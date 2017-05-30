Two Coast men arrested by attorney generala s office on child pornography charges
Hood said Quincy Joseph LaBauve, 31, of Biloxi, was arrested on two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography. LaBauve is currently being held in the Harrison County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond by Judge Albert Fountain.
