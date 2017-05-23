Trio busted for having sex on restaurant deck: report
Three people, including a St. Tammany Parish woman, were arrested in Kiln, Miss., after authorities said a restaurant owner found them having sex on the deck of her business, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported Monday . The action was taking place at Triple D's Landing, on a deck overlooking the Jourdan River, the story said.
