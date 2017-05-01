Tim Bennett files lawsuit against Biloxi Baseball
Tim Bennett, CEO of Overtime Sports Management Biloxi, has filed a lawsuit against Biloxi Baseball and Biloxi Shuckers President Ken Young. The lawsuit, filed in Harrison County Chancery Court, alleges Biloxi Baseball and Young have interfered with Overtime Sports' rights to book and manage non-minor league baseball games and special events at MGM Park and keep revenue made from those events.
