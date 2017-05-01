The skate park building finally has a new tenant. Herea s whata s coming
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday picked Kickmaster Coast Athletic Club to lease the old skate park on DeBuys Road in Biloxi. "We're very excited with this company," said District 5 Supervisor Connie Rockco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Wendy Rayner
|Mon
|SeaBee
|1
|weight loss pills, best weight loss pills, weig... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Liking
|2
|u said no more cheating
|Apr 29
|ur a bitch
|15
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Apr 28
|Alderaanman
|73
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|LVNC2003
|34
|enoughs enough
|Apr 25
|i dare you to let...
|3
|lets move on then
|Apr 22
|Dude
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC