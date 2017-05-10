The Golden Age Games are going on across the Coast
The 31st National Veterans Golden Age Games are going on in Biloxi and across the Mississippi Coast this week, featuring athletic competition, military solidarity and a demonstration of the human spirit. Sponsored by the Veterans Affairs department, about competition involves about 800 athletes representing 44 states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands in 14 events.
