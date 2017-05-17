The Cult will bring sonic rock to the IP Biloxi on Friday
After more than 30 years together, The Cult guitarist Billy Duffy said he's found a way to coexist with his longtime band mate and collaborator, Ian Astbury. "You know, we're not best mates, but I'm always glad to see him at work," Duffy said in an interview with the Sun Herald.
