St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home

With help from Legacy Construction, the Wilemon Foundation and other local supporters, St. Jude officially broke ground Wednesday on its second dream home in Tupelo in the Rowan Oak subdivision in West Tupelo. The four bedroom, three bath home, with an estimated value of $325,000, is one of three St. Jude Dream Homes in Mississippi this year.

