St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home
With help from Legacy Construction, the Wilemon Foundation and other local supporters, St. Jude officially broke ground Wednesday on its second dream home in Tupelo in the Rowan Oak subdivision in West Tupelo. The four bedroom, three bath home, with an estimated value of $325,000, is one of three St. Jude Dream Homes in Mississippi this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|repo man
|May 4
|wheelman for hire
|2
|Looking for Wendy Rayner
|May 1
|SeaBee
|1
|weight loss pills, best weight loss pills, weig... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Liking
|2
|u said no more cheating
|Apr 29
|ur a bitch
|15
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Apr 28
|Alderaanman
|73
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|LVNC2003
|34
|enoughs enough
|Apr 25
|i dare you to let...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC