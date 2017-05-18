Southern Discomfort
Water is a familiar Joan Didion obsession, but as she journeys through the Gulf South in the summer of 1970, she begins to sense that, cut off from the cultural centers of the East and West coasts, steeped in a section of America suffocating in its past, she is "underwater in some real sense." In Didion's account of this road trip, the light, which on the highway to Biloxi, Mississippi, is "entirely absorbed by what it strikes," is also an element of this haunting nightmare-scape, one with crushed oyster shells crunching underfoot at a gas station, and whose residents have a "vertiginous preoccupation with race, class, heritage, style, and the absence of style."
