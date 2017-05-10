Sound Off for May 15: Graduation should be dignified occasion
I'm glad I don't have to attend graduation ceremonies anymore. What was once a dignified and enjoyable event where you could hear each graduate's name has degenerated into shouting, hooting and even sometimes dancing in the aisles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|2 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|3
|James Jordan
|Sat
|Chris
|3
|u said no more cheating
|Sat
|im looking at it
|18
|Tattoo
|May 12
|Inkman
|1
|Concidered "Family" in the workplace.
|May 11
|Fed up employee
|1
|Government paperwork cooks
|May 10
|Fed up employee
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Jxx
|35
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC