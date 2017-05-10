She grabbed his golf clubs and ran. M...

She grabbed his golf clubs and ran. More than 300,000 people have seen her in action.

16 hrs ago

When Kieren Rouse realized his golf clubs had been stolen from his front porch, he checked his home-security system and saw the theft play out. A barefoot woman with a T-shirt that says "LOVE" on front grabbed the clubs, ran to a white pickup truck and told the driver, "Let's go!" "Need some help making somebody Facebook famous," Rouse wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night when he shared the video.

Read more at HeraldSun.com.

