She faced life in prison in a cocaine case. That changed after she pleaded guilty.
A woman who faced up to life in prison in a cocaine-trafficking case now faces five to 40 years in a plea deal. Bobbie Gayle Gartin, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday on a Jan. 14, 2015, drug deal in Biloxi involving one kilo of cocaine.
Biloxi Discussions
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|May 16
|Gremlin
|5
|James Jordan
|May 13
|Chris
|3
|u said no more cheating
|May 13
|im looking at it
|18
|Tattoo
|May 12
|Inkman
|1
|Concidered "Family" in the workplace.
|May 11
|Fed up employee
|1
|Government paperwork cooks
|May 10
|Fed up employee
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Jxx
|35
