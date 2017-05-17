Sand on the highway? FoFo has a plan for that
Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich did a show-and-tell Wednesday at the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce's Breakfast with the Mayor, showing photos of the seawall and telling how science could keep sand from blowing on Beach Boulevard. The littoral drift of sand from east to west and the strong winds that blow on the Coast combine to move the sand from the beach to the adjacent road, Gilich said.
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|Tue
|Gremlin
|6
|James Jordan
|May 13
|Chris
|3
|u said no more cheating
|May 13
|im looking at it
|18
|Tattoo
|May 12
|Inkman
|1
|Concidered "Family" in the workplace.
|May 11
|Fed up employee
|1
|Government paperwork cooks
|May 10
|Fed up employee
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Jxx
|35
