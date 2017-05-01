Police: He was recording a woman in a bathroom stall at a Biloxi casino
An Alabama man arrested Sunday is accused of using his cellphone to record a woman in the bathroom at a South Mississippi casino, Biloxi Police Investigator Justin Branning said. The woman was using the restroom at Harrah's Gulf Coast when she realized she was being recorded, panicked and called for help.
