New Old Spanish Trail exhibit will be highlighted at Hancock...

Tish Williams, executive director of the Hancock Chamber; and Dan Ellis, famed Gulf Coast writer and author of a new book on the Old Spanish Trail Gulf Coast region. One of the features of the Bicentennial Tribute to Hancock County on Saturday, June 3 will be a new exhibit depicting the History of the Old Spanish Trail along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

