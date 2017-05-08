More

More

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Biloxi's city council chamber was filled Tuesday night with both state flag supporters and opponents all ready to speak out about the debate over flying the flag on city property. Councilman Robert Deming introduced an ordinance that states, "It is the desire of the City Council that the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Mississippi shall be displayed in close proximity to municipal buildings at all times during the hours of daylight when the weather will permit."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Jordan 4 hr Chris 1
Mississippi Casino Coast Card Drainers (includes 11 hr Online Reality Bu... 1
repo man May 4 wheelman for hire 2
Looking for Wendy Rayner May 1 SeaBee 1
News weight loss pills, best weight loss pills, weig... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Liking 2
u said no more cheating Apr 29 ur a bitch 15
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) Apr 28 Alderaanman 73
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC