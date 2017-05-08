Biloxi's city council chamber was filled Tuesday night with both state flag supporters and opponents all ready to speak out about the debate over flying the flag on city property. Councilman Robert Deming introduced an ordinance that states, "It is the desire of the City Council that the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Mississippi shall be displayed in close proximity to municipal buildings at all times during the hours of daylight when the weather will permit."

