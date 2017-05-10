Mississippi flag sparks debate in 1 c...

Mississippi flag sparks debate in 1 city where it is removed

1 hr ago

A city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is getting both support and backlash over the mayor's decision to stop flying the state flag because it includes the Confederate battle emblem. People packed the Biloxi City Council meeting Tuesday night to discuss the flag, and photos from local news outlets showed that several carried state flags on sticks or poles, while some others held signs with the slogan, "1 Flag for All."

