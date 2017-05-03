Long Beach house reportedly hit by lightning
A home in the 20000 block of Townsend-Flurry Road filled with smoke sometime before shortly after 11 p.m. Long Beach fire officials say it appears the house was hit by lightning. No flames ignited, and no one was injured.
