Lawsuit claims East Biloxi contractor is polluting Coast waterways

Oscar Renda Contracting Inc. is polluting Coast waterways in violation of the federal Clean Water Act during a massive public works project in East Biloxi, Gulf Restoration Network claims in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court. "This is a situation where public resources have really been damaged and it needs to get fixed," said environmental attorney Robert Wiygul of Ocean Springs, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of GRN, a coalition of environmental, social justice and citizens' groups.

