Keesler AFB could get new training program, mayor says
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich said Thursday the groundbreaking for Keesler Air Force Base's new Division Street gate is June 1, and the base is one of the top contenders in the country for the newly consolidated battlefield airman training program. Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich said Thursday the groundbreaking for Keesler Air Force Base's new Division Street gate is June 1, and the base is one of the top contenders in the country for the newly consolidated battlefield airman training program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo
|1 hr
|Hermit
|2
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|May 16
|Gremlin
|5
|James Jordan
|May 13
|Chris
|3
|u said no more cheating
|May 13
|im looking at it
|18
|Concidered "Family" in the workplace.
|May 11
|Fed up employee
|1
|Government paperwork cooks
|May 10
|Fed up employee
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Jxx
|35
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC