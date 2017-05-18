Keesler AFB could get new training pr...

Keesler AFB could get new training program, mayor says

18 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich said Thursday the groundbreaking for Keesler Air Force Base's new Division Street gate is June 1, and the base is one of the top contenders in the country for the newly consolidated battlefield airman training program.

