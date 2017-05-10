Jolly weekend 2017 'without question' the best one yet
More than 1,000 people flocked into the Studio B ballroom inside IP Casino Resort in Biloxi Friday night for the 13th annual Jolly McCarty Memorial Gala, the first of two events each year which serve as the major fundraisers for the Bacot-McCarty Foundation. What the guests found was an event that, by virtually all accounts, was the best one in the event's 13 years.
