Investigators, CSX recreating fatal train-bus collision in Biloxi
It might have appeared Monday afternoon that another bus was stuck on a deadly train crossing at Main Street in Biloxi, but that was not the case. Police Chief John Miller said the National Transportation Safety Board and CSX Railroad informed him they would be reconstructing the March 7 bus-train collision that killed four senior citizens, and injured dozens of others, on a charter trip from Texas.
