How one ministry is teaching girls and teens about dangers of human trafficking

Victims of human trafficking found on the Mississippi Coast usually have no safe place to go and, if they do, no money to get there. Hadassah Ministries wants to change that by building the state's first safe haven for the victims, whether they were held captive for prostitution or forced into labor through human smuggling or indentured servitude.

