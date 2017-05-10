How one ministry is teaching girls and teens about dangers of human trafficking
Victims of human trafficking found on the Mississippi Coast usually have no safe place to go and, if they do, no money to get there. Hadassah Ministries wants to change that by building the state's first safe haven for the victims, whether they were held captive for prostitution or forced into labor through human smuggling or indentured servitude.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|Jxx
|35
|James Jordan
|13 hr
|Chris
|1
|Mississippi Casino Coast Card Drainers (includes
|20 hr
|Online Reality Bu...
|1
|repo man
|May 4
|wheelman for hire
|2
|Looking for Wendy Rayner
|May 1
|SeaBee
|1
|weight loss pills, best weight loss pills, weig... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Liking
|2
|u said no more cheating
|Apr 29
|ur a bitch
|15
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC