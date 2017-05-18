Holy Trinity will celebrate golden anniversary this weekend
Fifty years ago, the Greek Orthodox community of the Mississippi Coast got a chapel to benefit both permanent and temporary residents. On May 20 and 21, His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios of the Metropolis of Atlanta will visit the Coast to help celebrate the golden anniversary of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 255 Beauvoir Road in Biloxi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|May 16
|Gremlin
|6
|James Jordan
|May 13
|Chris
|3
|u said no more cheating
|May 13
|im looking at it
|18
|Tattoo
|May 12
|Inkman
|1
|Concidered "Family" in the workplace.
|May 11
|Fed up employee
|1
|Government paperwork cooks
|May 10
|Fed up employee
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|May 10
|Jxx
|35
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC