Holy Trinity will celebrate golden an...

Holy Trinity will celebrate golden anniversary this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Fifty years ago, the Greek Orthodox community of the Mississippi Coast got a chapel to benefit both permanent and temporary residents. On May 20 and 21, His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios of the Metropolis of Atlanta will visit the Coast to help celebrate the golden anniversary of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 255 Beauvoir Road in Biloxi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend... May 16 Gremlin 6
James Jordan May 13 Chris 3
u said no more cheating May 13 im looking at it 18
Tattoo May 12 Inkman 1
Concidered "Family" in the workplace. May 11 Fed up employee 1
Government paperwork cooks May 10 Fed up employee 1
Opiates (Nov '13) May 10 Jxx 35
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC