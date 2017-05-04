Herea s what happened when a casino p...

Herea s what happened when a casino patron left slot machine unattended

Read more: Sunherald.com

Police want help to find a couple who left Beau Rivage Resort & Casino with more than $1,000 in winnings authorities say they hadn't actually won. Christopher Ray Kinney and Gina Renee Kinney are accused of cashing out a stolen ticket after not putting any money into a machine, Investigator Kris Hines Jr. said.

