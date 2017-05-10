Final Weekend to See a Biloxi Bluesa ...

Final Weekend to See a Biloxi Bluesa at Ivoryton Playhouse

Cast members of Biloxi Blues in rehearsal: Zal Owen, Conor Hamill, Ethan Kirschbaum, George Mayer, Alec Silberblatt, Chandler Smith, and Mike Mihm. The Ivoryton Playhouse is leaving behind the music of Ol' Blue Eyes and heading south to the steamy bayou country of Biloxi, Miss., with the opening of Neil Simon's Biloxi Blues on Wednesday, April 26. This semi-autobiographical play details his experiences as a young man in boot camp before he was shipped off to serve in the Second World War.

