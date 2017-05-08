Experience downtown Biloxi as it was ...

Experience downtown Biloxi as it was in the 1950s

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

The five-week program begins on Thursday and ends June 1 with the 100-year anniversary celebration of St. Michael Church - known for its scalloped roof and stained glass windows - in East Biloxi. Along the way participants can experience downtown Biloxi in the 1950s, taste fresh Gulf seafood and attend a picnic in the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mississippi Casino Coast Card Drainers (includes 2 hr Online Reality Bu... 1
repo man May 4 wheelman for hire 2
Looking for Wendy Rayner May 1 SeaBee 1
News weight loss pills, best weight loss pills, weig... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Liking 2
u said no more cheating Apr 29 ur a bitch 15
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) Apr 28 Alderaanman 73
Opiates (Nov '13) Apr 26 LVNC2003 34
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Harrison County was issued at May 09 at 3:30AM CDT

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC