Contractor says East Biloxi will be paved by Aug. 31
Oscar Renda, the contractor in charge of the major infrastructure project in East Biloxi, announced Friday that streets east of Lee Street should be paved by the end of August. Project Superintendent John Cowart previously projected that area to be paved by June 1. By the end of summer, the new sewer system is expected to be in place for the entire 2.2-mile length of Division Street, where paving is already in place from Oak Street to Penny Street.
