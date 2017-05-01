Bus sitting on tracks at Main Street Monday was accident re-creation

Researchers from the University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Coast Research Lab explain in 2015, five years after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, why it will take them up to 20 years to fully understand the impact of the spill on the Gulf of Mexico. Church dignitaries, congregation members, family and friends attended the Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Bishop-elect Louis F. Kihneman III as the fourth Bishop of Biloxi on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.