Black lawmakers set boycott over Conf...

Black lawmakers set boycott over Confederate emblem on flag

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

Some black Mississippi officials say they are boycotting a regional legislative meeting that their own state is hosting this summer, to protest the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Wendy Rayner Mon SeaBee 1
News weight loss pills, best weight loss pills, weig... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Liking 2
u said no more cheating Apr 29 ur a bitch 15
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) Apr 28 Alderaanman 73
Opiates (Nov '13) Apr 26 LVNC2003 34
enoughs enough Apr 25 i dare you to let... 3
lets move on then Apr 22 Dude 5
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Harrison County was issued at May 02 at 9:09PM CDT

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,733,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC