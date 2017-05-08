Biloxi Shuckers take a bite out of the Jumbo Shrimp with 7-5 win on Monday
The Biloxi Shuckers battered Jacksonville pitching Monday night, banging out a season-high 15 hits leading to a 7-5 victory. Pitcher Angel Ventura started for the Shuckers and posted his first win of the season against 3 losses.
