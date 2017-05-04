Biloxi mayor has a new idea for helpi...

Biloxi mayor has a new idea for helping the homeless

5 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich said Friday he will ask the City Council to lease the empty Beauvoir Elementary School to provide a shelter and services for the homeless. Gilich said in a press release that he is not looking to have a shelter at the site, but the resolution on the council agenda for Tuesday's meeting says it will be used for a shelter.

