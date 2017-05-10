Biloxi man fled scene of crash that l...

Biloxi man fled scene of crash that left one injured, police say

19 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Robert Gray Champagne, 34, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injuries. The incident occurred April 28, authorities said.

