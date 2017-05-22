Biloxi man, 18, held on home burglary...

Biloxi man, 18, held on home burglary, auto theft charges

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

An 18-year-old Biloxi resident is accused of burglarizing a home and taking a vehicle on McDonnell Avenue on two different days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tattoo Sun Hermit 4
News Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend... May 16 Gremlin 5
James Jordan May 13 Chris 3
u said no more cheating May 13 im looking at it 18
Concidered "Family" in the workplace. May 11 Fed up employee 1
Government paperwork cooks May 10 Fed up employee 1
Opiates (Nov '13) May 10 Jxx 35
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Harrison County was issued at May 22 at 3:47PM CDT

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,764 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC