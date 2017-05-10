Biloxi council backs mayor's plans to...

Biloxi council backs mayor's plans to display Air Force jet on Hwy 90

You could soon see a jet on display on Highway 90 in Biloxi. Mayor FoFo Gilich will begin to work on placing a 1956 F-104 jet in the median east of the White Avenue intersection.

