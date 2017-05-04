Biloxi claims MS legislature broke ru...

Biloxi claims MS legislature broke rules to cover budget shortfalls

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The City of Biloxi says the state legislature violated the Mississippi Constitution and broke its own rules when it took money due the city to cover state budget shortfalls in 2016. In court papers filed Friday, the city laid out arguments to bolster its lawsuit filed to get $600,000 in Point Cadet rent money for the land where the Golden Nugget Casino sits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
repo man Thu wheelman for hire 2
Looking for Wendy Rayner May 1 SeaBee 1
News weight loss pills, best weight loss pills, weig... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Liking 2
u said no more cheating Apr 29 ur a bitch 15
Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09) Apr 28 Alderaanman 73
Opiates (Nov '13) Apr 26 LVNC2003 34
enoughs enough Apr 25 i dare you to let... 3
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,811,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC