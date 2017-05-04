Biloxi claims MS legislature broke rules to cover budget shortfalls

The City of Biloxi says the state legislature violated the Mississippi Constitution and broke its own rules when it took money due the city to cover state budget shortfalls in 2016. In court papers filed Friday, the city laid out arguments to bolster its lawsuit filed to get $600,000 in Point Cadet rent money for the land where the Golden Nugget Casino sits.

