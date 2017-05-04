Bill Crawford: Who cares about health...

Bill Crawford: Who cares about health care in Mississippi?

"Mississippi finishes last - again - among all states in annual health ranking," read the December headline in the Biloxi Sun-Herald. "Mississippi dropped to dead last this year among all 50 states in the annual 'America's Health Rankings' released by the United Health Foundation," continued the story.

