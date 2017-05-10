Beauvoir celebrates camel's naming, birthday

A prayer vigil was held at noon today outside city hall in support of unity and Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich's decision to remove the state flag from all city buildings. The weekly city council meeting is at 6 p.m. After Sunherald.com published a video about a Pass Christian Police detective trying to find the owners of items found during the Hurricane Katrina cleanup, a former Pass Christian resident recognized the name and reached a surviving relative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.