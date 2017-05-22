Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynchin...

Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on Facebook

Mississippi State Rep. Karl Oliver is caught in the middle of controversy after making statements on Facebook calling for the lynching of those removing Confederate monuments in New Orleans. "The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific.

