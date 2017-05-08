Air Force jet could land on Biloxi wa...

Air Force jet could land on Biloxi waterfront

Pensacola celebrates its famed Blue Angels with jets along Interstate 10 and Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich wants to honor Keesler Air Force Base in a similar way with the return an Air Force plane along U.S. 90. Gilich proposes moving a decommissioned 1956 F-104 jet on display at Keesler to the center median of U.S. 90 near White Avenue, just down the street from the Air Force base. "For many years previous, Biloxi displayed a jet very near this same location," Gilich said in a letter to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

