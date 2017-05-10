Afghan vet with traumatic brain injur...

Afghan vet with traumatic brain injury gets her degree from MGCCC

Melissa Estes suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving with the SeaBees in Afghanistan. She challenged herself to go to college and has graduated from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

