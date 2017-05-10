a Not so fasta says Biloxi council on plan for homeless shelter

He's been looking for a solution to the city's homeless problem for two years, Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich told the City Council on Tuesday night as he urged them to vote to lease the former Beauvoir Elementary School for a processing center and temporary shelter for homeless people and families, including veterans. "This represents a very logical first step," Gilich said as he heatedly debated the pros and cons of the plan with Councilman George Lawrence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.